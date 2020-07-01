PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Citizens Financial Group Inc. has committed $10 million to promote “social equity and drive economic advancement in underserved communities,” the company announced.
“We believe it is important to step forward to promote social and economic equity, to help eradicate racism and discrimination, and to work towards a world where all people and communities thrive,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer, Citizens Financial Group, in a release issued last Friday.
The investment will include grants and charitable support for immediate and longer-term initiatives aimed at supporting minority-owned small businesses, increasing awareness of racial disparities, and supporting underserved communities through technology, education and digital literacy initiatives, the company said.
It also includes more than $500 million in incremental financing and capital for small businesses, housing, and other development in predominantly minority communities.