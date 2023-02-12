Champions in Action
Antonio Feliciano smiles as he gets applause at the Manchester Boys & Girls Club on Jan. 16, 2019, after the organization was named a Champion in Action by Citizens Bank and the New Hampshire Union Leader. At the podium is Diane Fitzpatrick, the nonprofit’s CEO. The Champions in Action program is now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations that provide summer jobs and training to local youth.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming.

Nonprofit organizations or partnerships that provide summer jobs or training for local youth are encouraged to apply.