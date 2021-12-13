Manchester is in the running for a federal grant of up to $100 million as part of the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” that could lead to a biofabrication factory in the city and educational and infrastructure improvements to make it all happen, city and federal officials announced Monday.
A coalition involving city government, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) and other entities will receive $500,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to fund a planning grant that would delve into the effort.
If its work is accepted, the coalition could be eligible for as much as $100 million.
“This robust award is a testament to the innovative research and cutting-edge technology that New Hampshire fosters,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.
The announcement comes nearly five years after Manchester inventor Dean Kamen announced the $300 million ARMI effort to launch research, development and manufacturing of synthetic human tissue in Manchester’s Millyard.
The latest effort plays on ARMI, seeking to create a biofabrication cluster to further grow the industry and “lead the nation in the production and distribution of regenerative tissues and organs,” the grant application reads.
Such a cluster would create between 7,500 and 15,000 direct jobs and increase the growth and region’s economy from 2.3% to 3%, the application reads.
The coalition is led by city government and includes ARMI, Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the Manchester Transit Authority and the University of New Hampshire.
“Through this grant, we’ll strengthen the connections between the world-class institutions of higher education, industry, and transit that exist in our region to create high-paying jobs, comprehensive job training programs, and equitable infrastructure,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement.
The preliminary grant application includes:
An $18 million manufacturing facility for cells, tissues and organs. The soon-to-be vacated National Guard Armory on Canal Street could be converted to a manufacturing facility within walking distance of ARMI development labs.
A $3 million effort, led by ARMI and UNH, to train a workforce, with an emphasis on underserved populations. Programs would be developed, even for grade schoolers, and would include training, certification, apprenticeships and career and technical education pathways. UNH-Manchester would provide $1 million in matching grants.
A $3 million biofabrication accelerator, which would help translate research into production-ready product.
A $4 million program for debt-free college tuition for disadvantaged Manchester school students who enroll in fields relevant to bio-fabrication. SNHU and Manchester Community College would help create the program.
An $8 million effort to make the Manchester airport a “teaching airport” to develop a workforce for the leading aerospace employers in the area.
A $7 million vertiport logistics network that would augment existing hospital helipads by installing rapid charging stations for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Done in collaboration with the Vermont-based BETA Technologies, the project would establish an organ delivery network for the entire northeast United States and southern Canada, covering about 40 million people.
A $20 million infrastructure project that would add a pedestrian crossing over the Merrimack River at the Millyard and convert Valley Street to a multimodal corridor. Doing so, the application reads, would connect Manchester’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods to the biofabrication cluster.
A $12 million transit facility for MTA bus riders. It would be close to a potential rail station and help provide quality public transportation.
The Economic Development Administration considered 529 projects from all 50 states and five territories and narrowed the projects down to 60 finalists. In Phase 2 of the challenge, the EDA will award up to $100 million to between 20 and 30 of those projects. The Phase 2 deadline is March 15.
In a statement, Kamen thanked Craig and said the region has become a leader in biofrabrication over the last decade.
Craig’s office said the application will be finalized by city staff and the coalition partners. The funds will be devoted to community input sessions, industry partner outreach, assessment of the airport, data analysis, curriculum mapping engineering and design estimates.
Although it is titled the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” it has no relation to the president’s $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill that is awaiting passage in the Senate.