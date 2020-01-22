CLAREMONT — The River Road steel bridge manufacturing plant is part of a $642 million deal that takes the Canam Group private, and puts it completely in control of Canadian firms.
The sale sees the equity firm American Industrial Partners sell its share in Canam Groups Canadian operations to the Marcel Dutil family, and investment firms Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, or CDPQ, and the Fonds de solidarité, also known as FTQ.
Along with all of the Canadian properties, the Claremont plant and operations in New Jersey are part of the sale.
The reported sale price is $840 million, Canadian, or more than $642 million in American dollars. Under the terms of the agreement, the new company will now be owned equally by this group of Québec investors, according to a statement released on Monday.
“With the support of CDPQ and the Fonds, Canam will continue to grow with the same standards of quality and reliability that have made its reputation,” Marcel Dutil, chairman of the board of Canam Group, said. “We would like to thank AIP for its support and look forward to continuing our partnership in the United States.”
The Dutil family has been working since 2017 to take the company private, first framing a partnership with American Industrial Partners. Now the American company is being bought out by the Canadian firms.
“This transaction will repatriate control of the company to Québec and allow it to continue expanding, guided by its strong entrepreneurial culture,” Charles Émond, Executive Vice-President, Québec, Private Equity and Strategic Planning at CDPQ said in a statement. “We are delighted to continue working with the Dutil family and support Groupe Canam, a partner of over 25 years.”
Canam has plants in St. Gédéon-de-Beauce, Boucherville, Mississauga and Calgary, and the Canam Bridges plants located in Quebec City, Laval and Shawinigan.
The engineering and drafting offices in Brasov, Romania, and Kolkata, India, as well as Stonebridge’s erection operations in South Plainfield, N.J., and Canam Bridges in Claremont are part of the deal.
The operations of U.S. subsidiaries Canam Steel Corporation and FabSouth are not affected by the sale and remain jointly owned by AIP and the Quebec investor group, under the terms of the 2017 agreement, according to the statement.