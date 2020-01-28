Clayton Christensen, a Harvard University business school professor who brought “disruption” into the corporate lexicon and became an influential business thinker, helping executives think about innovation in a new way, died Jan. 23 at a hospital in Boston.
He was 67.
The cause was complications from leukemia, said Harvard business school spokesman Brian Kenny.
A former all-state basketball player and local leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Christensen was perhaps an unlikely Ivy League academic.
Raised in poverty on the west side of Salt Lake City, he demonstrated a somewhat extreme brand of thriftiness, saving tray liners from fast-food restaurants and driving the same Chevy Nova for years, even though his 6-foot-8 frame left him pressed against the ceiling.
He had previously worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and co-founded an advanced materials company before joining the Harvard faculty in 1992, deciding he was better suited as an analyst than as an executive.
“When people would ask him hard questions,” his colleague Derek van Bever recalled by phone, “he’d always say, ‘Well, what you want to do is quit your job and become a professor at Harvard Business School, because then all you have to do is ask the questions, not answer them.’ ”
It was a self-effacing response from a man who spent most of his career answering a deceptively straightforward question:
Why do companies fail?
Or rather: How is it that a small start-up can take on an industry giant — one with a robust research lab and seemingly top-notch management — and win?
Paradoxically, Christensen found that many companies succeeded not by making something better, but by building something worse, manufacturing shoddy and inexpensive products that catered to the low end of the market.
“Disruptive technologies,” he called it, at the center of a process he called “disruptive innovation.”
He later put his findings into a book, “The Innovator’s Dilemma” (1997). He published a follow-up, “The Innovator’s Solution,” in 2003.