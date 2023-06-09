Climate insurance

Fire burns over a ridge behind houses near the Skyhawk Park neighborhood of East Santa Rosa during the Shady Fire in Sonoma County, California, U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Firefighters were battling multiple rapid growing wildfires sparked during a red flag warning in Napa and Sonoma Counties Sunday that burned structures and prompted evacuations.

 Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg

A summer that has already seen water crises and wildfire smoke is rapidly becoming an inflection point in the pitched battle between climate change and the price of homeowners' insurance in the U.S.

American International, which has already pulled back from new California business, is set to curb home-insurance sales for affluent customers in around 200 Zip codes across the U.S., including New York, Delaware, Florida, Colorado, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. The decision was first reported in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the company's plans.