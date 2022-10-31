Clorox

Clorox's bet that Americans would continue snapping up disinfectants after the pandemic faded hasn't paid off so far -- and it doesn't look like it will.

The wipes and bleach maker is grappling with falling revenue and profit as consumption wanes and costs climb. Annual sales dropped 3% to $7.1 billion in the year through June from a year earlier, and analysts expect another decline in the fiscal year that ends mid-2023. Adjusted earnings per share will also dip in the period, according to estimates.