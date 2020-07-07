CENTER HARBOR -- Six years after the Roman Catholic order the Legionaries of Christ closed the doors of its school for boys studying to join the priesthood, the 28.46-acre hilltop campus is being offered for sale at $8.9 million.
Mary-Ann Schmidt and Lobin Frizzell of Keller Williams Lakes and Mountain Realty, Meredith, are the co-listing agents for the property at 109 Dane Road, which went on the market July 4.
First developed in 1892 by John D. Bates, who established The Briars, a summer home, barns and outbuildings on the property, it was purchased in 1940 by Ernest Dane, who built the impressive manse that remains today.
Three years later, Dane sold the property to the LaSalette order for use as a seminary and the house was expanded with the addition of a cafeteria, dining hall, chapel, meeting rooms and faculty housing. An academic building was added in 1985 and 10 years later a large brick dormitory and gymnasium was built.
The property overlooks Lake Winnipesaukee and the Ossipee Mountains. The property was sold to the Legionaries of Christ in 1994.
The Immaculate Conception Apostolic School was established on the site in 1982 for boys in grades 7-12 and operated until 2015. While some students continued on to seminary after graduation, others pursued college or university degrees. The property was sold to the Legionaries of Christ in 1994, according to the tax card maintained by the town.
At its peak, the school had 130 students who came from throughout the U.S. and from a number of foreign countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, South Korea and South Africa.
According to town records the property is owned by LC Center Harbor Inc., 53 Rossato Drive, Hamden, Conn. That address is listed as the world headquarters of the Legionaries of Christ.
While the property is now tax-exempt because of its religious use, the town has assessed the land at $1,315,500 and the buildings and other improvements at $6,440,480.
According to the National Catholic Register newspaper, 35 priests with the Legionaries of Christ have been accused of sexually abusing children since the order was formed in 1941. Nine of those priests, including the order’s founder, Marcial Maciel, who died in 2008, have been found guilty and punished by the church.
The order released a report in 2019 acknowledging that Francisco Cardona, now deceased, and Fernando Cutanda, no longer a priest, sexually abused students at the school in Center Harbor in the 1980s.