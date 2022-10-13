CMC president

President and CEO Alex Walker speaks with reporters during a tour at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on Jan. 3. A Pittsburgh law firm will take several months to investigate how Catholic Medical Center handled the performance of a heart surgeon and complaints from fellow doctors and staff, the hospital announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, a legislative panel on Monday is expected to vote on suggested changes to state law to make it more likely that a doctor’s disciplinary record is made public.