MANCHESTER — Officials at Catholic Medical Center have informed patients and donors that data including names, addresses and information indicating if a person is alive or deceased was compromised in a recent security incident involving a software vendor.
According to a news release issued by Catholic Medical Center (CMC), software company Blackbaud “provides engagement and fundraising software to many non-profits,” including CMC.
LONDON - World oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday, potentially making it harder for the group and its allies to support the market.
Judith Ramirez received a letter this month that she'd been dreading: The Honolulu hotel that furloughed her from a housekeeping job in March, during the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, made her layoff permanent.