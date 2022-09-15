Catholic Medical Center announced it would hire an outside firm to perform an independent review of certain areas following a newspaper’s story that spotlighted problems with a doctor with at least 20 malpractice settlements.

“Because of our commitment to you and our community, we are in the process of engaging an outside firm to conduct a thorough, independent review of our clinical oversight and accountability, peer review, and reporting processes to make sure they are the best in the country,” CMC President and CEO Alex Walker told employees in a memo this week.