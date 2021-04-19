Coca-Cola Co thumped estimates for quarterly results on Monday as sales in Asia picked up following the reopening of stores and restaurants, but the beverage maker warned of a rocky road ahead due to growing COVID-19 cases in some markets.

The beverage maker said volumes, a key demand indicator, returned to 2019 levels in March as accelerated vaccinations paved the way for the reopening of economies.

