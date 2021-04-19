Coca-Cola Co thumped estimates for quarterly results on Monday as sales in Asia picked up following the reopening of stores and restaurants, but the beverage maker warned of a rocky road ahead due to growing COVID-19 cases in some markets.
The beverage maker said volumes, a key demand indicator, returned to 2019 levels in March as accelerated vaccinations paved the way for the reopening of economies.
Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss had decided to leave a group that had made a $680 million approach for the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.
OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month on a surge in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.
NASHUA — BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector honored 14 top suppliers — including two from New Hampshire and three from Massachusetts — for on-time delivery and quality standards at the fourth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, held virtually last week.