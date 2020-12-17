Coca-Cola Co. will cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, it said on Thursday, as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world's largest soda maker to accelerate its business restructuring.
The company in August said it was offering voluntary separation packages to 4,000 workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as it looked to streamline itself while its sales were taking a hit from the health crisis.
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week as a relentless wave of new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering.
Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK -- The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Decision Diagnostics Corp. and its chief executive for allegedly misleading investors by promising the biotechnology company could test for COVID-19 with a finger-prick of blood and provide accurate results in less than one minute.
Coca-Cola Co. will cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, it said on Thursday, as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world's largest soda maker to accelerate its business restructuring.