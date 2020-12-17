Coca-Cola

A delivery truck driver unloads Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks in Frankfort, Ky., on Feb. 10.

Coca-Cola Co. will cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, it said on Thursday, as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world's largest soda maker to accelerate its business restructuring.

The company in August said it was offering voluntary separation packages to 4,000 workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as it looked to streamline itself while its sales were taking a hit from the health crisis.

