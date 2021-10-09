HOOKSETT
ROBIE’S COUNTRY STORE once again has its name in lights.
The electric sign on the roof of the historic store in Hooksett was recently brought back to life — two men placed new bulbs inside it so it could be illuminated again at night.
The two-section sign, which features the store’s name on top with an advertisement for Coca-Cola below it, had gone dark about two years ago.
Lighting it back up was important to the preservation group that oversees the store. Fourth-generation owner Lloyd Robie had the sign installed when he took over the store, and the group strives to keep the store looking like it did when Robie ran it.
The sign work is one of the recent projects that have been carried out to maintain the store, which the preservation group says is a vital part of the town’s history. Robie’s has long been a popular campaign stop for candidates competing in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.
“The maintenance is ongoing. There is always something (to do),” said Robert Schroeder, president of Robie’s Country Store Historic Preservation Corp., the nonprofit group that purchased the landmark in 2000.
Robie’s, on Riverside Street near the Merrimack River, was a mercantile shop that flourished in the midst of railroad, road and river traffic, according to the group. It had been located at the same site since settlement times.
Hooksett’s north village had been a busy manufacturing area producing textiles and a source of bricks for Manchester mills, and the area included an energetic town center, railroad depot, churches, taverns and inns, along with a blacksmith, harness maker and meat market, according to the store’s history.
The store, which featured a dock facility and received merchandise by barge before the railroads came, burned in 1857 and was rebuilt. The store burned again in 1906 and was again rebuilt.
A century of family roots
George A. Robie purchased the store in 1887, and it was passed down from father to son over 110 years. The family store supplied citizens with supplies and stables and also served as a post office.
Lloyd Robie ran with store with his wife, Dorothy, from March 1965 until their November 1997 retirement.
A group of local citizens, including Schroeder, formed the preservation corporation in 1997 to preserve a building they regarded as historically significant, and they wanted to maintain the business’ character.
Stepping into the store, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places 21 years ago, is like experiencing a trip to the past. The shop is filled with memorabilia and antiques — many of which have been loaned to the store to be displayed.
Among the political memorabilia are autographed pictures of presidential candidates John McCain, who visited the store several times, and Mitt Romney. There is a photo of Lloyd Robie playing checkers with Congressman Louis Wyman.
The famous question “Jimmy who?” is believed to have been “coined” by Lloyd Robie – who was hard of hearing – when Jimmy Carter, the little-known former Georgia governor, running to win the White House in 1976, introduced himself to the store owner.
“The whole idea started in 1997 to preserve this place because it’s always been a place of civic gathering. We used to laugh and joke that all things important were decided at Robie’s,” Schroeder said. “I hope people who come in here appreciate what it was, understand the importance of a community center like this. People discussed various things, whether it was personal or national or whatever.”
Over the years, the preservation corporation has tapped donations and grants to insulate the building, install two furnaces, paint the exterior, rebuild the chimney, replace the roof, replace siding and complete other projects.
Directors believe the ceiling and hardwood floor are original to the store’s 1907 reconstruction.
Among the items exhibited are old phones and playhouse posters, a wax cylinder phonograph, railroad lanterns, a firefighter helmet and a 1968 Lyndon Johnson-Hubert Humphrey campaign poster. There are a variety of political buttons, bumper stickers and photos of other politicians, and old post office features have been retained.
“We try to maintain the antiquity of the site as much as possible,” Schroeder said. “We want to keep it as original, as authentic, as possible. We have people who have a tremendous interest in the store, and they’ve provided loaned antiques to us to display.”
Schroeder hopes to someday bring back a mail wagon to the store — mail used to be dropped off by train — and he wants to welcome young students to see the antiques and learn how the store was run.
“I think they would be happy that we were able to keep it alive this long,” he said of the store’s last owners. ““Everyone loved Dot and Lloyd. The whole thing has been a labor of love.”
A working store and café
When the nonprofit started, there was no source of steady revenue. The group, which initially raised money by hosting open houses where food, such as brownies and pot pies, made by volunteers was sold, knew they needed a tenant.
“Our mission is not to have a building just sit here. It’s to be a live, working museum. To do that, you have to have someone running the place,” Schroeder said.
In 2016, Josh and Amber Enright started Roots Café and Catering, along with a country store, inside the building.
The eatery, which is open for breakfast and lunch, serves wraps, burgers, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, omelets, side dishes and other foods. The business is open Wednesday through Sunday.
Amber, a granddaughter of late Manchester Mayor Emile Beaulieu, was encouraged by her mother, Jane, to check out Robie’s — a “really cool spot” — as a place to possibly start a business.
On Thanksgiving Day 2015, she and Josh peeked through the windows of the old vacant store building and saw, as they now recall, a glimpse into their future.
The couple, who studied at the University of New Hampshire, came to Robie’s with experience in the restaurant business. Josh’s experience included owning The Seedling Café in Nashua. Amber owned Jewell and the Beanstalk in an old Manchester store.
“It was like coming into my last business,” Amber said of their launch in Robie’s. “It was old, it was fun. I knew we could do something here. It would be a draw for the town. We thought people would come if there was a restaurant (here).”
The Enrights, too, have seen presidential candidates visit in recent years, and they twice catered for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. Functions they’ve served include rehearsal dinners, Christmas parties and bridal showers.
Locally made products from vendors available for purchase include pastas and sauces, penny candy, maple syrup, folk art, flour and grains, jams and jellies, lollipops and chocolate bars, spices and mustards.
The couple maintains a garden at Manchester Community College, where they grow squash, basil, kale and other foods for their business.
Their customers include people who know them from their previous establishments and people who shopped in Robie’s when they were younger or came in with their parents. They have many repeat customers.
“I love the people that come. I think it’s a great place for the community,” said Amber.
“It reminds them of their younger days.”