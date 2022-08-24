Coffee

Coffee beans. 

 Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

Vietnam's vast hoard of coffee beans is shrinking, a phenomenon that's set to push rising global prices even higher.

Stockpiles will halve by the end of September from a year earlier, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of traders. Output from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta supplier and second-largest coffee producer, is also expected to drop in 2022-23.

Bloomberg's Marvin G. Perez contributed to this report.