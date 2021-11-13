COLEBROOK — Like many other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, American Performance Polymers has encountered problems with its supply chain.
But the biggest challenge for the maker of nitrile rubber gloves remains a shortage of workers and housing for them as the company nears the completion of a major expansion.
APP currently has 160 employees and intends to bring on as many as 250 more, CEO Rich Renehan told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen during her tour of the company Wednesday.
Last year, Shaheen helped APP obtain a nearly $23 million award from the Department of Defense so that the company would be ready, if needed, to produce mass amounts of gloves domestically. The gloves have been a vital element of personal-protective equipment during the pandemic, and the fact that many gloves were being made overseas forced the government to promote manufacturing them in the U.S.
Through its parent company, Renco, APP received a $13.1 million contract in May with Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to add production capacity.
Renehan thanked Shaheen for connecting his company with the Department of Defense, but said the market for nitrile gloves is fluid.
“We have inventory now,” he said, but “prices are strange and weird,” said Renehan, which is why APP is looking to do a better job of sourcing its raw materials to avoid disruption of deliveries from overseas providers.
He said that with a 95,000-square-foot addition coming online early next year, APP will need material as well as “people and housing.”
Renehan suggested the housing could be temporary structures such as that made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after natural disasters.
APP has the ability to make up to 1 billion gloves per year now and hopes to be able to make 1.5 billion gloves by November 2022.
If the company’s production lines were not automated, APP would need as many as 1,000 employees to make those numbers, said Jeffrey Wolf, the company’s general manager.
In addition to meeting the demands for its products because of the pandemic, Renehan said APP will distinguish itself by making customized gloves for various applications, including for doctors who may have lost a digit or two.
Working with Rick Tillotson, whose late father, Neil, invented the rubber examination glove, Renehan said APP is developing gloves with antimicrobial properties. Eventually, the company expects to be competitive with Asian manufacturers, which until now have enjoyed support and subsidies from their government.
APP is currently installing two high-speed lines, each of which can make up to 250 million gloves per year, said Wolf, and will have four lines in total.
Shaheen commended the workers who were installing the lines, which included graduates from the welding program at White Mountains Community College in Berlin. She said more training opportunities were required to make growth possible for manufacturers like APP.
She also called for increases in childcare programs so that women could return to the workforce and for more “resident-owned communities” — made up of manufactured/mobile homes — to address the housing shortage.
“The pandemic exposed how urgently the United States needs to bolster the domestic supply chain and that starts with investing in our local manufacturers,” Shaheen said in a statement released after her visit.