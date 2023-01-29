Freshly painted floors

Workers prepare clean rooms for use by scientists at the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute in the Manchester Millyard in March 2022.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

This past fall, the New Hampshire biotechnology and biomanufacturing scene had an influx of federal government funding to help revamp the Manchester Millyard into a Biofabrication center, leading to new jobs and opportunities for biotechnology startups.

During an interactive session at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance Innovation Summit, many technology and biotechnology entrepreneurs discussed how “friendly” New Hampshire is to startups in our space.

Carina Clingman is founder and CEO of New Hampshire-based Recruitomics Consulting, which provides strategic and operational services for talent acquisition and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Recruitomics partners with colleges and universities to provide career development and education to students interested in entering the life sciences and biomanufacturing industries. Carina holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular pharmacology from the University of Massachusetts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.