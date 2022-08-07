Jump bikes

Alumni Ventures was an early investor in Jump bikes, which was acquired by Uber for a mix of cash and stock six months later.

 Jump Bikes/TNS

Market downturns are a good time for investors to back disruptive startups

As I wrote in last week’s column, disruptive entrepreneurs and sophisticated venture investors have been the key drivers of America’s vitality for more than half a century. Even periods of market turmoil often present transformational innovations and investment opportunities.

Anton Simunovic is chief investment officer at Alumni Ventures in Manchester.