Market downturns are a good time for investors to back disruptive startups
As I wrote in last week’s column, disruptive entrepreneurs and sophisticated venture investors have been the key drivers of America’s vitality for more than half a century. Even periods of market turmoil often present transformational innovations and investment opportunities.
Market adversity does not ward off the best entrepreneurs. They do not dwell on market whims, or their bank accounts. They are builders, often engineers, compelled to solve problems to things they’ve experienced, and to see their visions fulfilled.
But they need help. They need venture capitalists to believe in them when nobody else does, to give them money, to help them find early customers and teammates, and to develop go-to-market strategies. Entrepreneurs are special people. Venture capitalists are, too.
As public companies become older and fewer, and private companies stay private longer, the investment return potential for the astute private investor has surged. This is particularly true for the earliest venture-backed companies at the seed stage. In 2021, a record 4,000-plus seed-stage startups were funded in the U.S., and notwithstanding the 2022 downdraft in public markets, seed investing remains vibrant.
One reason for this is that seed-stage companies provide investors and founders with the potential for considerable returns. As one extreme example, consider First Round’s seed investment of $510,000 in Uber’s seed round in 2010 (the last meaningful down market in the U.S.). They paid $0.009 a share. Post-IPO, the value of their stake was worth $2.5 billion — a 4,901-times return.
We were not in Uber’s seed round, but certain of our Alumni Ventures funds were early in another company called Jump bikes that was acquired by Uber for a mix of cash and stock six months after our investment. Once Uber IPO’d, we were able to sell the Uber holdings and deliver a strong return for investors. One of the hidden beauties of investing in venture-backed companies is that they tend to buy each other as a means to capture innovation, product/market fit, market potential and talent. In this way, one successful venture company may positively impact many other startups.
Managing risk
Of course, venture capital is not without its risks. For every success story, there are hundreds that do not succeed. But let me break down a misconception: People sometimes think that when investing in the venture asset class, it takes outsized personalities or risk to generate outsized returns. We see it differently. We build very large portfolios, in a disciplined and diversified way, alongside the most well-established VCs.
And we always, always seek to back great entrepreneurs. It is they who have all their eggs in one basket, and who work tirelessly to put their imprint on the world. All to our benefit.
Creativity is limitless, and the human spirit indomitable. Despite — and, in fact, because of — all this adversity, recessions are as good a time as any to participate in the innovation economy. And as the old saying goes — all past market declines look like opportunities, all future market declines look like risks.
Anton Simunovic is chief investment officer at Alumni Ventures in Manchester.