The 2023 BMW X1.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As BMW tries to take a bite into Mercedes Benz’s piece of the review pie, it shows out in strides. In 2023, BMW takes the X1 into new levels with an all new design, look and upgrades. First, the color, San Remo Green Metallic, is absolutely gorgeous to say the least. What a color!

As a 2023 updated model, the X1 is a really great vehicle and for the price, owning a BMW has never been so affordable. Paired with a potent 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 4-cylinder and 7-speed dual clutch transmission, the BMW X1 has phenomenal power and great gear ratios, making it easy to get out of the way, or make a pass in cases when historically the X1 couldn’t. Unlike most 4-cylinders, get up and go is hard to find, or the lag is so bad that it takes too long to get going.