The 2023 Ford Raptor R.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As Ford enters Grasso’s Garage for the first time in a while, we recognize some nice updates. One being the new rollout of the 2023 Ford Raptor R. As Dodge made a statement with their TRX last year, Ford was a little late to the party, but with the release of their Raptor R, they might have just made up for it.

Packed and stacked with a $100K+ price tag, the Raptor R means business.