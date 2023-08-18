BIZ-AUTO-GENESIS-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Genesis G90.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

Giving credit where credit is due is very hard for some, but in Grasso’s Garage we grant it almost on a monthly basis. This week, Genesis pulls in with their redesigned 2023 G90 E-Supercharger. This is one of the most exquisite vehicles on the market today.

Road noise is nonexistent, as the G90 boasts BMW and Mercedes type luxuries that deafen the noise significantly. With a base price tag of just under $100K, the Genesis G90 hands-down offers the most bang for the buck in the upscale luxury market. As the curves and sightlines are very good, the name plate still is a Hyundai Motor America product.