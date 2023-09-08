BIZ-AUTO-HONDA-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Honda CR-V.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

Lets face it, when you think of long-lasting, economy vehicles, Honda and Toyota are clearly top of the conversation. And if you think that Honda delivered excellence in their fifth generation of the CR-V, wait until you experience the sixth generation, the 2023 model.

With model sales exceeding 300,000 in 2021, the CR-V was ready for a redesign and one that appealed better to consumers while maintaining great value, excellent safety features and the great reliability that the CR-V has been known for since 1997. In fact, the CR-V is outright the best-selling crossover in America.