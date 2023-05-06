BIZ-AUTO-CLUBMAN-REVIEW-1-YB

The 2023 MINI Cooper Clubman S All4 is a really nice option for commuters because of great mileage.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

Without going into its long history, suffice it to say MINI has really come a long way. With its original Cooper and Cooper S, the brand has expanded down multiple avenues while still staying in the sedan category. A subsidiary of BMW of North America, MINI comes to Grasso’s Garage this week with the 2023 Clubman S ALL4.

Wrapped in sage green with gold accents, our 2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 is really a good looking sedan. Its all-wheel drive capability is useful in the winter months. Powering the Clubman S is the 2.0 liter MINI TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Although these numbers seem low and entry level, this is the opposite. Its peppy eight-speed sport automatic transmission was quick and free of the lag of previous models.