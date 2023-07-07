BIZ-AUTO-SUBARU-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Subaru Legacy Touring XT.

 Marc Grasso/Boston herald/tns

Subaru enters Grasso’s Garage this week with its 2023 Subaru Legacy Touring XT. Wrapped in Cosmic Blue Pearl, the Legacy rides on a long tradition in the Subaru fleet. Known as an affordable family four-door sedan, the Legacy has an array of useful features for a broad variety of consumers.

Powering the 2023 Legacy is the Boxer-style engine. A 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, the Legacy Touring XT is a heck of a 4-door sedan. We notice a high-torque continuously variable transmission as well, which could be its biggest flaw. Known for high noise, the CVT is a cheaply designed transmission and known most for its presence in snowmobiles or off-road recreation equipment. Nevertheless, in most Subaru cars, the CVT does offer a decent performance, as is the case here.