Subaru enters Grasso’s Garage this week with its 2023 Subaru Legacy Touring XT. Wrapped in Cosmic Blue Pearl, the Legacy rides on a long tradition in the Subaru fleet. Known as an affordable family four-door sedan, the Legacy has an array of useful features for a broad variety of consumers.
Powering the 2023 Legacy is the Boxer-style engine. A 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, the Legacy Touring XT is a heck of a 4-door sedan. We notice a high-torque continuously variable transmission as well, which could be its biggest flaw. Known for high noise, the CVT is a cheaply designed transmission and known most for its presence in snowmobiles or off-road recreation equipment. Nevertheless, in most Subaru cars, the CVT does offer a decent performance, as is the case here.
LED headlights, medium brown leather interior, sunroof, SiriusXM radio and a 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system with navigation are just a few of the standard features on the Legacy Touring XT. This top model in the fleet is a nice-appearing vehicle and is ultra-comfortable, and priced in the mid-$30K range. Sight lines are good, ride height is nice, and having all-wheel drive makes the Legacy a really nice competitor in the mid-size economy sedan category. While storage and space are not confined at all, four passengers fit nicely in the Legacy. What also was really nice was the fuel capacity and economy: 18.5 gallons and over 26 miles per gallon. We averaged close to 500 miles on a tank of fuel. Now, that is impressive!
The Legacy is great for families, commuters, couples and anyone seeking affordable transportation. Whether you’re hauling kids, getting to work or exploring the great outdoors on the weekends, for the price I don’t see a better option. Great job, Subaru!