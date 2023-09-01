BIZ-AUTO-TOYOTA-REVIEW-YB

2023 Toyota Crown.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As Toyota betters their fleet with the elimination of the longtime Avalon, the creation of the Toyota Crown was born. Bringing Lexus to the table, who molds the Crown into the luxury vehicle it deserves, we notice some Lexus interior-like accents and technology.

With exterior curvatures similar to the Polestar 2, we notice a midsize luxury vehicle in our 2023 Crown Limited tester. With a base price of just under $40K, the Crown is really a nicely sized and priced vehicle with tons of interior legroom. Did I mention fuel mileage? We noticed 41 miles per gallon with our hybrid engine option on our weeklong test. Powering our Crown Limited tester was the only engine option, a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder hybrid with AWD. This included a 236 hybrid system net horsepower and electronically controlled CVT transmission, which was well designed and quiet for interior passengers unlike other CVTs.

