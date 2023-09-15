In 2023, SUVs are all the craze. And so are electric vehicles and hybrids. While luxury and performance are at the top of consumers’ pocket books, Lamborghini has no concern delivering a slice of excellence to their fleet and enthusiasts.
With a base price of more than a quarter of a million dollars, the Lamborghini Urus delivers again with its Performante package addition. It’s powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 Bi-Turbo engine, producing 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque and coming in with a curb weight of 4,740 pounds. Permanent four-wheel drive with limited slip center differentiation with asymmetrical distribution and active torque-vectoring rear differential made spinning the tires no easy task.
With 23-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires and Shiny Pelope wheels, the Urus Performante gives a great ride and smooth overall experience for riders and drivers alike. Carbon fiber abounded, and an advanced 3D Bang and Olufsen sound system was punchy and powerful.
In an exclusive interview at the 2022 New York Auto Show, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann had this to say: “The Urus delivers exactly what luxury consumers are looking for, the dependability of Lamborghinis, the styling of modern day SUVs and the overall power Lamborghini can pack into their vehicles.” As a former president of Bugatti Automobiles, Winkelmann knows his market better than anyone. “Lamborghini is an exclusive brand meant for performance and style enthusiasts who demand the best of the best,” he said.
Packed with plenty of power, the Urus Performante delivers endless advantages to the user. Whether its style, the Lamborghini status or just the overall enjoyment of the SUV experience, the Lamborghini is not an Audi RSQ8. Offering more power and style, not to mention an interior that will blow you away, the Lamborghini is that status symbol all look to enjoy one day. Could we see an EV Urus one day? Only time will tell.