The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

In 2023, SUVs are all the craze. And so are electric vehicles and hybrids. While luxury and performance are at the top of consumers’ pocket books, Lamborghini has no concern delivering a slice of excellence to their fleet and enthusiasts.

With a base price of more than a quarter of a million dollars, the Lamborghini Urus delivers again with its Performante package addition. It’s powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 Bi-Turbo engine, producing 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque and coming in with a curb weight of 4,740 pounds. Permanent four-wheel drive with limited slip center differentiation with asymmetrical distribution and active torque-vectoring rear differential made spinning the tires no easy task.