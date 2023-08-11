BIZ-AUTO-VERSA-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Nissan Versa SR.

 Mark Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As the small sedan market dwindles and mass-market manufacturers focus their time on SUVs and EVs, Nissan sits quietly in the corner and thrives on rightly priced, small sporty sedans. The Versa is a prime example, and our 2023 Versa SR tester brings back what commuting is all about. Achieving 35 mpg on our test and priced under $20K (base), the Nissan Versa SR is very appealing visually and easy on the pocket.

Powering the commuter is a 1.6 liter, DOHC, 16-valve 4-cylinder engine producing 122 horsepower. Paired with a basic CVT transmission, powertrain noise was certainly present, but it increases fuel mileage considerably.