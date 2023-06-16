Auto manufacturers love to extend the life of a current model in the fleet, and sometimes that’s a good thing.
For Porsche, it’s stellar. In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s all about 911! No this isn’t an emergency, but it should be, because the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS is an amazing machine.
Wrapped in familiar GT Silver Metallic, the Targa 4 GTS has 473 horsepower, 420 pound-feet of torque and a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged boxer style 6-cylinder engine. With a top speed of 190 mph, this machine goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 second with the Sport Chrono package. Specifications include a 51.2-inch height and 72.9 inch width, with a wheelbase of 96.5 inches and an overall length of 178 inches, the 911 is a compact way to have unbelievable power while being very low to the ground.
On the 911, our sport ergonomic interior and cockpit style seating make the Premium package shine. A GT Sport steering wheel and enlarged driver’s instrument cluster make the Porsche 911 one awesome driving vehicle. The Targa feature also allows you to have the familiarity of driving a vehicle that is enclosed and coupe-like, with the option to open it like a convertible, but just for the sun, not the wind. In 2022, that made the 911 Targa option a huge hit.
Did we mention the drive mode selector wheel on the steering wheel? This is where it gets ultra fun: five driving modes including Sport and Sport Plus. I think it goes without saying how awesome this vehicle is.
The Targa 4 retains the 911’s timeless body shape. Its long-lasting styling, steeply inclined windshield and gentle sloping roof line are unmistakable for onlookers or parking lot attendants. While riding on 20-inch wheels in the front and 21 inch wheels on the back, the 911 is balanced and ready to perform. We were exceptionally pleased with the 911 in wintery conditions as well. It stuck to the ground and confirmed this is a four-season sports car ready for anything in its path.