BMW M340i.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

BMW, known for its sportiness in the consumer market, is also known in Grasso’s Garage for its excellent driving automobiles. Fun to drive and good looking, the 2023 M340i xDrive sedan is no different.

Wrapped in upgraded Tanzanite Blue Metallic and paired with Mocha Vernasca leather, my test vehicle was glorious. Did I mention the M-Sport package addition as well? The red calipers and 19-inch alloy wheels combined nicely with the car’s colors, making it a huge hit in town and around the community. Carbon fiber and a sleek design also helped the interior, which historically has been lackluster in the M340i. What stood out most, though, was comfort. The M340i offers a great span of legroom in the front seats while still having enough space for passengers in the back.