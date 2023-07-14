BIZ-AUTO-FORD-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — It’s always Heritage Day in Ford’s lineup as the recent revitalizations of the Maverick, Ranger and Bronco continue to be a profitable driver for Ford Motor Co. As the Bronco Sport finds its own renewal in the lineup, it has a lot going for it: price, size, fuel mileage and now … color.

Similar to a 1970s style Ford Bronco in robin’s egg blue, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited tester was an eye-catcher. The white wheels and grille fascias set off the striking hue nicely. As an original Bronco owner in that era, I’m certain that the new Heritage in this color option, along with its red badging, is sure to get noticed.