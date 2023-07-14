BOSTON — It’s always Heritage Day in Ford’s lineup as the recent revitalizations of the Maverick, Ranger and Bronco continue to be a profitable driver for Ford Motor Co. As the Bronco Sport finds its own renewal in the lineup, it has a lot going for it: price, size, fuel mileage and now … color.
Similar to a 1970s style Ford Bronco in robin’s egg blue, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited tester was an eye-catcher. The white wheels and grille fascias set off the striking hue nicely. As an original Bronco owner in that era, I’m certain that the new Heritage in this color option, along with its red badging, is sure to get noticed.
The Heritage edition offers an array of other features as well. Complementing the historic exterior is the beautiful interior. Wrapped in a saddle brown plaid leather, the seats are comfortable. The front seat has more-than-ample head room, which is noticeable right away. Rear seating space is a size down from that, and storage room in the back is plentiful.
The Bronco Sport Heritage comes in at 24.7 mpg, with an over $40,000 price tag. The familiar-sized SUV utilizes the popular 2.0L EcoBoost engine, the 4-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic powertrain. On our test we expected to see slightly better fuel mileage, but it was comparable to other vehicles in the small SUV category.
The revived blue color retains its wow factor and may even take some getting used to. The Bronco Sport is a reasonably priced vehicle designed to fill in a lot of “wants” in the crowded market of today. As a Bronco Sport fan — and an interested consumer in the history category for vehicles and manufacturers alike — I found the Heritage edition exciting.