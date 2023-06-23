BIZ-AUTO-MERCEDES-REVIEW-1-YB

The Mercedes Benz EQE, powered with Dual Permanently Synchronous Electric Motors with 90.6 kWh high voltage batteries, is quick on its feet.

 Marc Grasso/The Boston Herald/TNS

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, German manufacturers have their hands full trying to beat the competition.

Mercedes Benz has always been a leader in innovation and testing the market with their releases. In Grasso’s Garage this week, Mercedes delivered the EQE500 4Matic. This new release is a head-scratcher in appearance, but it’s one heck of a machine on the inside.