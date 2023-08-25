BIZ-AUTO-AUDI-REVIEW-YB

2023 Audi Q5.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

The Audi Q5 is an overall quality vehicle. Done up in District Green Metallic, it’s appealing to the eye and priced right for the moderate buyer, but the Audi Q5 is also very practical.

While the driver sits higher in the Q5 SUV, Audi ensures a smooth ride, similar to that of a sedan. But for other Q-series SUVs that is not necessarily the case as more-sporty models tend to be a bit more stiff. Still, the Q5, a mid-size SUV with good sight lines and a smooth ride, is what many consumers are seeking in today’s market. As Volkswagen, the parent company to Audi, develops and adds similar-size SUVs to their fleet, we recognize some large differences among the brands.

