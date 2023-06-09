BIZ-AUTO-SILVERADO-REVIEW-YB

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

Chevrolet enters Grasso’s Garage this week with its 1500 Silverado, but not just your typical half-ton work truck, the Silverado ZR2.

With a base price just under $70K, the ZR2 boasts a ton of standard features for off-road needs. General Motors, Chevrolet’s parent company, had no choice but to build a monster similar to competing manufacturers with Ford’s Raptor and RAM’s TRX. The ZR2 provides a 6.2L ECOTEC3 V-8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.