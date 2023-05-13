Energy prices in the United States

NEW HAMPSHIRE is a great place to run a business, but the cost of electricity here is not among the attractions.

The Granite State has some of the highest electricity prices in the nation. Its average of 21.09 cents per kilowatt hour far exceeds the national average of 12.49 cents and is lower than only Massachusetts (21.47), California (22.48) and Hawaii (39.85). Remove Hawaii due to its limitations as an island state and New Hampshire is close to the worst in the nation. That must end for the state to continue to expand its economy and deliver greater prosperity for its residents.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. Visit BIAofNH.com. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.