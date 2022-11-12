BIA Roundtable
Buy Now

Business leaders talk about business priorities in the 2023 legislative session at a roundtable hosted by the Business & Industry Association in June. The BIA hosts its leadership summit Nov. 20-21 in Whitefield.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

NEW HAMPSHIRE VOTERS this past Tuesday reelected Gov. Chris Sununu and gave Republicans a 14-10 Senate majority and 4-1 Executive Council majority.

The GOP’s 203-197 House majority could change after recounts in several races. The campaigns are over, and work for Granite State residents will soon begin for the 2023 legislative session with the House’s tight split emphasizing the need for bipartisanship.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.