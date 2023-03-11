THE VIBRANCE of New Hampshire’s economy doesn’t happen by chance. It requires a lot of effort to align the many interdependent forces that can enhance or inhibit the productivity and prosperity we hope to see for all New Hampshire residents.

The Business and Industry Association’s legislative priorities this session include increasing support for the state’s community college and university systems. We appreciate the leadership we saw in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget plan that calls for expanded investment in public postsecondary education, because nurturing talent in every corner of our state, and engaging every person interested in contributing to that effort, is essential for our success.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.