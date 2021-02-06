I DON’T know this for sure (because I’m on the inside looking out), but I suspect the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire’s reputation among elected and appointed state policy leaders depends upon their perspective of, and experience with, business.
While BIA is fiercely nonpartisan, we nevertheless view public policy issues through the lens of employers. If a proposed new state law or regulation assists employers’ ability to create new jobs and preserve existing ones, BIA will likely support it. If the proposed state law or regulation is counterproductive to new job creation and job preservation, BIA will try to change it or fix it, or if need be, kill it. Our members expect us to carry out our mission — to promote a healthy climate for job creation and robust economic future for New Hampshire — and we do.
One of New Hampshire’s representatives in Congress has helped reintroduce a bill aimed at cracking down on gender pay disparities, but in the last year other challenges for working women have become acute.