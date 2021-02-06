I DON’T know this for sure (because I’m on the inside looking out), but I suspect the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire’s reputation among elected and appointed state policy leaders depends upon their perspective of, and experience with, business.

Jim Roche, BIA president

JIM ROCHE

While BIA is fiercely nonpartisan, we nevertheless view public policy issues through the lens of employers. If a proposed new state law or regulation assists employers’ ability to create new jobs and preserve existing ones, BIA will likely support it. If the proposed state law or regulation is counterproductive to new job creation and job preservation, BIA will try to change it or fix it, or if need be, kill it. Our members expect us to carry out our mission — to promote a healthy climate for job creation and robust economic future for New Hampshire — and we do.

Jim Roche is president of the Business and Industry Association. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.

Saturday, February 06, 2021
Friday, February 05, 2021