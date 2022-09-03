“You make money by making something. You have to make something to make an economy work.”

That’s the wisdom of Tom White, president of New England Wire Technologies, a privately held, employee-owned company in Lisbon with a history dating back to 1898. Today, it designs and manufactures one-of-a-kind wire and cable solutions for customers around the world. New England Wire employs more than 400 employees and operates three shifts a day, five days a week.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.