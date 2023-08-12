Presidential candidates are already beating a path through New Hampshire in the lead up to the “First in the Nation” primary. They’re discussing many national and international issues, but we hope they keep in mind perhaps the most prominent issue for Granite State businesses: The economy.

The New Hampshire economy is booming. The Granite State is tied with South Dakota with the lowest unemployment rate (1.8%) as of June. It has the third highest median annual household income at $88,841, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report this spring analyzing total tax burden by state. New Hampshire had the third lowest.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce. Visit BIAofNH.com