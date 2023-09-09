BIA Business Perspective

The U.S. manufacturing industry, backed by federal government support, is seeing historic private sector investment with the goal of reshoring manufacturing jobs lost over the last 50 years. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new proposed regulations put that at risk.

Reshoring manufacturing jobs provides more opportunities for American workers with well-paying career options to traditional higher education. It’s part of why the Biden administration pushed for the CHIPS and Science Act and other efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing. The pandemic also showed the value of U.S.-based manufacturing as the nation struggled to secure products and materials.

Michael Skelton

SKELTON

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire. Visit BIAofNH.com.