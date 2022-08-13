New BIA logo

New Hampshire’s workforce shortage is more than a short-term problem, and there isn’t one silver bullet solution. But the Granite State is innovative and entrepreneurial and will find not one, but many creative ways to overcome the challenge.

The state Department of Education’s new “Work As Learning” program, officially unveiled in a press conference Aug. 8, is a perfect example. The Business & Industry Association, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce and leading business advocate, was proud to join the DOE in the initiative to provide high school students with real-life work experiences and academic credit while being paid.

Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. The BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, produces this column monthly exclusively for the Sunday News.