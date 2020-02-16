When we deal with financial professionals, as we must learn to do, we must keep reminding ourselves we are buying a valued service. When you marry someone, most of the time you will spend with them you will be unconscious. In some ways, this wide-awake, client-vendor relationship will be almost as big a deal. Treat it as such. Play the field, then commit for life.
We are buyers in the knowledge economy. When we go to a seminar, promotional dinner meeting, or to someone’s office, or allow them to come into our homes, we are considering allowing them to come into our financial lives. On the other side of the coin, your coin (or potential coin) is of great value in the marketplace. Licensed or freelance, financial vendors must sell their services or run low on food if they can’t close your sale.
Their profession is not for the faint of heart. “Chorus Line” is their line of work. They audition every business day of the year, and often on Sundays on the golf course, or even in church. They are in a 24/7 business. The good ones are very, very good. You have to get them on their way up because to become great they must do less better by cutting their client numbers to those with big numbers only.
There is some evidence that each of us has been issued a guardian angel. Look for a corporeal one to match. Be careful. There are many dark angels. Do not sell your soul, no matter what the price. Let your good angel turn down the deal. Find a financial soul mate.