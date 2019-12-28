By CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON
Aside from the weather, this is one of my favorite times of the year. It tends to be one of the busiest times for most businesses, even though the holidays make most people disconnect and focus on other parts of their lives.
It’s a great time to take a step back, reflect on the past year and plan for what is to come in 2020.
At this time last year, I made a few bold predictions related to sales and business in 2019. I said customer experience will continue to be a pain point, since most companies are completely clueless on how to create a positive customer experience. I said earnings would increase due to the competitive employment landscape and the low unemployment rate.
From a marketing standpoint, I predicted direct mail would make a comeback and be a channel more companies used to get in front of prospects and customers. And lastly, I predicted technology would continue to make salespeople more effective.
Looking back on 2019, I don’t think I totally nailed it, but I may have been close on a few points. Let’s see how my predictions for 2020 stand up to the test of time. Here they are.
Consumer confidence will continue to grow.
We’re all consumers, and most people I know are very confident with their employment and financial future. This means we spend money. And we spend more than we would if we had fear and doubts about the economy.
Unless the media deploys their scare tactics and makes up stories about a recession, consumer confidence will continue in 2020. And with consumer spending accounting for 70% of the American economy, confidence is a good thing for all of us.
A lot of people will change jobs.
The unemployment rate in in the United States is the lowest it’s been since 1970. This makes it extremely difficult for companies to fill key positions and retain employees. The job market is on the side of those looking for a new opportunity, and there is no better time to land your dream job.
You can bet that companies will continue to get creative with ways to attract top talent and they will certainly be a lot more generous with what they offer to get those important positions filled.
Employees will be less tolerant.
With the low unemployment rate and companies struggling to find talent, people recognize their value more than ever. People are not going to put up with ancient management tactics and management by fear. Management styles have evolved, and I believe changed for the better over the last 10 years or so.
People will not sit around and deal with ineffective micromanagers, and they certainly will not deal with executives who only know how to manage by making people fear for their job.
Those days are over. As tolerance for horrible leaders decreases, people who manage this way will find themselves on the wrong side of the great employment environment we are experiencing.
