We’re going through a period where business in our country is generally doing well for most. Consumers are confident, unemployment is low, the stock market is breaking records almost daily, and sales results appear to be strong for the majority of companies.
It’s easy to forget the days when the economy was in rough shape, companies were laying people off, and everyone thought the world was ending. The media loves to capitalize on these fears, and they certainly did. Everywhere you turned, it was doom and gloom.
A bad economy is one factor that can create difficult times for companies, but there is a long list of others. Companies face major challenges that can impact their performance and future in a negative way. How those challenges are managed is often what makes or breaks a true leader.
Leading teams during good times is easy. You don’t have to worry about much. Your skills aren’t tested, you don’t have to manage as much negative information, and the drama and stress associated with the unknown is often minimized.
I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to be in leadership roles during both good times and bad times. I’ve also had the opportunity to work for some amazingly talented leaders during these times and learn a lot about what matters most.
And unfortunately, I’ve also worked for leaders whose true colors were uncovered in the challenging times. The difficult and stressful situations made it blatantly obvious that they shouldn’t be in a leadership role of any type.
Here are some points to consider when managing and leading through challenging times.
Communicate. Regardless of what is happening, it’s critical to ensure people aren’t left in the dark. People recognize when things aren’t going well, and it’s important for those in leadership roles to be transparent about what is going on. Attack the concerns head on and make sure people have the information they need to, so rumors and misconceptions don’t develop. Adopt the rule of over-communicating during difficult times.
Be visible. When things aren’t going well, people need to see you. Don’t hide in your office and avoid the tough questions you know people are going to ask. Instead, make it a point to be even more visible and spend time talking with your team and help people get past their apprehensions and concerns. Office dwellers rarely add value, especially when times are tough.
Be confident. One of the most important attributes that helps leaders work through challenging times is confidence. If you believe, others will too. If you appear worried, and people think you’re scared, they will be too. The saying “If you can’t act, you can’t sell” also applies to leadership. Even if you are concerned, it’s important for you to put that aside, communicate confidently and figure out how to solve whatever problem you are facing.