IN TODAY’S WORLD dominated by technology, consumers have high expectations. We expect things to work. We expect information fast. We expect companies to have processes and tactics that deliver a positive customer experience. And when things don’t work, we get irritated. The fact is, consumers today have an extremely low tolerance for companies that can’t get things right.
One of the realizations I had several years ago is that every company has problems. Regardless of how successful a company may appear, within its wall, problems exist. Those problems vary in size and severity, but one thing is for certain: Every company is facing unique challenges and doing whatever it can to figure out how to solve them.
One of the most important roles leadership teams play within a company is to identify the problems that pose significant risk and figure out how to fix them. That’s easier said than done. But identifying the problems is the most critical step. And from what I’ve seen, so many companies can’t even do that well.
As a consumer, I have identified a few examples of companies failing to pay attention to detail. These simple problems cause customers to become frustrated and over time impact the long-term success of the company.
Fix your gas pumps
There are few things I find more irritating than starting to pump gas and realize the latch that holds the pump lever is broken and won’t let me take my hand off the handle. It’s one of the simplest things. Nobody wants to sit there and stare at the gas pump while being forced to hold the handle. Every time I experience this, I put in the bare minimum of gas I need and never return to that gas station. And I can guarantee you most people do the same. A simple piece of metal is causing you to lose a lot of money and customers. Get a grip, literally.
Cell service
In the year 2020, I’m amazed that I still cannot be on a phone call during my commute home without losing cell service and having a call drop. This blows my mind and I struggle to understand how it’s possible to be anywhere in New Hampshire and not have the ability to use a cell phone. It just doesn’t make sense to me. Why haven’t the cellular companies identified the dead zones and done something about it? Perhaps it’s the hardcore environmentalists who fight every cell tower proposal. Regardless of the reasons, it’s not only extremely annoying and pathetic, it also poses a serious safety risk to those who need emergency services.
Autocorrect failures
Why can’t I type what I want on my phone without Apple trying to tell me what I should be writing? I come close to tossing my phone in the trash every time I’m trying to type something, but the autocorrect function overrules my fingers and decides to type something else. While this feature can help increase typing speed and errors, it appears to use no common sense or take into consideration what has already been written. This is not complex technology. Fix it, please.
At least acknowledge people
Have you ever gone to a restaurant or bar and stood there watching the bartender or waitstaff go about their work without saying a single word to you or acknowledging your existence? This happened to me the other day. I stood at bar waiting to order a drink and the bartender took 10 minutes to even make eye contact. It wasn’t busy, either. He had other customers, but there was no reason why he couldn’t at least say “hi” and let me know he’d be right with me. If you can’t handle that basic task, it may be time to look into another career.
The small details matter in business. And they matter more than most people realize.
