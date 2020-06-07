The pandemic is changing the way workplaces operate, so understand how to make the best of it.
Many of us have who have been used to going into an office every day now find ourselves working from home. It’s a major adjustment for most people and certainly requires a lot of changes and an open mind on ways to stay productive and not go stir crazy.
Along with our day-to-day responsibilities, those who manage teams virtually are feeling our own set of challenges. Managing through email, phone calls and video conferences is a major change for most people in leadership positions.
The days of stopping by someone’s desk to say hello and check in are over. Now, every interaction is usually scheduled as a call or video conference. The days of observing how people interact with others is over. Instead of observing body language, we interpret emotion through emojis. It’s definitely an interesting dynamic.
I’ve been working remotely and managing my team for the last several months, and like everyone else, I’ve experienced my share of challenges. I’ve talked to a lot of people about managing virtually, and there are definitely a lot of common feelings about its challenges as well as best practices and things we can do to maximize our effectiveness as leaders in a virtual setting. Here are a few suggestions.
Emphasis on morale is needed
At this point, most people are feeling pretty burned out with the work-from-home situation. While many like the convenience, most people are missing and craving the social aspects of working on a team. Don’t lose sight of morale on your team and do what you can to keep things fun and exciting. Virtual happy hours are a great way to turn off your work mind and socialize with people. More frequent check-ins with people can help keep a pulse on how people are doing and be a good source of feedback. A friend of mine has been doing a weekly meeting where people take turns sharing more about themselves and their life outside of work.
Use video
I am a big believer that video conferences are extremely important when teams are working remotely. I don’t mandate that people turn on their video camera during meetings, but I do prefer it. I always find it odd when people don’t ever use their camera. What are they trying to hide? Seeing people is important, and although it may not seem like a big deal, it helps us stay connected.
Respect downtime
One of the biggest challenges I have working remotely is shutting down and stepping away from my work. Personal time is important, and when we are working from home, it can be extremely challenging to separate work and personal time. When we work in an office, we physically leave and go home. That physical separation doesn’t happen when you work virtually. Do your best to respect people’s personal time, and if you decide to start firing off emails at all hours of the night, don’t expect others to do the same.
Pay attention to internal silos
Internal silos within a company can be a major problem. Information isn’t shared, people get left out of the loop and decisions are made without the appropriate considerations and people involved. Silos become more prevalent when working remotely, so over-communicating is critical.