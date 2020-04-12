The changes COVID-19 has forced us to make are changes the majority of us have never experienced in our lives.
There are no real experts. There aren’t many people who can give advice based on experience, and I believe that’s one of the hardest parts of this entire situation.
Like many, I have had a lot of deep discussions about this with a lot of people. There are a lot of common trends I see whenever I talk about the way COVID-19 has rocked our world and changed life, as we know it.
People are tired. People are concerned about their future. People are getting stir crazy. And a lot of people are angry. They are angry that something like this could happen. And I couldn’t agree more. With all of the technology, brilliant minds and resources, how does something like this happen? That is a question that needs to be answered after all of this madness ends.
Since this pandemic started, I have been blown away by the generosity people have shown. There are a lot of depressing and concerning stories in the news these days. It’s tough to watch. However, sprinkled in between the realities that are being reported, are stories of how this situation is bringing people together in ways we never imagined.
Companies are donating money and resources to help first responders. In New Hampshire, there are countless stories of companies and individuals giving back in major ways. Try to find and read those inspiring stories along with everything else. We need positive news, and we need to be reminded that it’s important to give now, more than ever, if we have the ability to do so.
We are all hoping this ends soon. And while we don’t know what our new normal will be, I have some predictions. About a month ago, I said that COVID-19 was “basically the flu.” I definitely missed the mark on that, but feel pretty confident in a few things.
Social distancing will be the new norm
I have a feeling that shaking hands will disappear forever. I have always thought it was unsanitary and gross to begin with, but even more so now. Close physical contact will likely be reserved for family and significant others. I doubt we’ll see deals closed with a handshake anymore. Some genius will come up with a new socially and medically acceptable form of physically connecting.
Working remotely will be more accepted
Prior to the pandemic, there were plenty of companies with remote workers. Today, the majority of people who can, are working from home. At my company, I have been pleasantly surprised at how people have handled it and adapted to their new work environment. Everyone is doing well, and we’re as productive as we were in the office. This new model will certainly open opportunities for companies to expand their pool of talent and recruit people in other geographies. This will likely be a game changer for people searching for work, companies that make technology that supports working remotely and the new recruiting efforts that will be needed once we get through this.
People will plan and be better prepared
All of this happened so quickly. Think about how a month and a half ago, things were totally normal. And within a few short weeks, our lives changed in ways we never anticipated. Once this is over, I have a feeling people will spend a lot of time, money and resources preparing for a similar situation. So many people I know were unprepared and didn’t have the necessary food, money and plans to effectively manage their personal situations. I also think people will be a lot more conservative with nonessential purchases and spending of discretionary money.
Some businesses will not recover, others will thrive
This pandemic has been catastrophic for so many businesses. It’s also driven tremendous growth for others. That balance will be shifted drastically post pandemic, and I think we will see a major surge in businesses that can thrive in these types of environments. People will certainly put a lot of thought into the “what if” when it comes to the company they work for and profession they choose.
Stay safe, everyone. Rumor has it, what we’re doing is working to slow the spread. As tough as it is, we will make it through this and come out stronger together.