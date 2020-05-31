On a fairly routine basis, I come across stories and situations in my personal and professional life that make me stop and think.
Oftentimes, these situations are subtle opportunities that are not easily recognizable. In many instances, I don’t realize it right away, and when I do, it’s usually a powerful moment.
Last week, several stories in the news made me self-reflect more than I have in a while, and I also had another personal experience that I felt was some type of hidden lesson. I feel like these stories are worth shining a light on and sharing. Hopefully there are a few takeaways you can apply to your professional and personal lives.
My first example is related to SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk. The story of SpaceX is fascinating, and the progress they have made bringing space exploration back to the United States is about as inspirational as it gets.
With the Space Shuttle program formally ending on Aug. 31, 2011, SpaceX will be the first private company in the world to launch humans into space. And that is really just the beginning. Its accomplishments over the past several years have proven the skeptics wrong and have shown what can happen when you remove red tape and bureaucracy and let people innovate.
It’s a lesson for all of us in business to ignore those who say it’s not possible. It’s a lesson on empowering people to be OK with failure and take those failures to improve and accomplish things that most think aren’t possible.
And people certainly have their opinions of Elon Musk. Sure, he can be controversial. And he may march to a slightly different beat than you and I. However, he made one of the most powerful statements I’ve heard in a while, when he spoke about the launch, which was delayed two days by inclement weather before Saturday’s liftoff at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
In an interview with CBS, Musk stated, “I’m the chief engineer of this thing, so I’d just like to say that if it goes right, it’s credit to the SpaceX-NASA team. If it goes wrong, it’s my fault.”
Musk accepted total accountability in the event something went wrong during the launch. However, if it went as expected, it would be his team, not him. That is one of the fundamentals of leadership that I have seen so many leaders get wrong.
This mentality is not only inspirational for those in leadership positions, it’s extremely reassuring for those who work for a leader with that thought process. Too many times, people blame others and fail to accept responsibility. And the view Musk has of his massive responsibility is one that all leaders should adopt.
The last situation I experienced I’d like to share is a bit of a unique one. I was sitting on my deck getting some fresh air and noticed a small spider had spun a web in between the railings. I noticed the spider on the web and also realized part of the web had been damaged and was missing.
I sat and watched as the spider destroyed the entire web, piece by piece. It ate the silk thread and spit it onto the ground. Two hours later, I came back outside, and the spider had spun a new, perfect web in the same exact place. I am not a huge fan of spiders, but I was fascinated by what I witnessed.
The spider was not satisfied with the web, so it destroyed it and built a brand new one from scratch. How often in business do we accept the status quo and deal with a situation that is mediocre? Why do we not expect and demand excellence at all times? Why do we allow ourselves to idle and deal with things the way they are? These are the questions I found myself asking after hanging out with a spider on my deck.
Keep your eyes open for stories and situations that may have a deeper and more profound meaning. They are all around us.