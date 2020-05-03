LAST MONDAY, I wrote about the positive things that come out of challenging times and shared examples of companies and people who have gone above and beyond to help others. The pandemic we are facing has impacted a lot of people in a negative way. And although there are challenging times ahead, there are so many inspiring stories to reflect on.
Over the past week, I learned about a collaboration between four of the largest hospitals in southern New Hampshire to help support each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elliot Health System, Catholic Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital joined forces to share resources, people and strategies to battle the pandemic and support COVID-19 patients.
The collaboration between these hospitals is complex and has gone unnoticed by the average person. Sure, you may have heard about the surge hospital sites that were set up at SNHU. You may have noticed some differences inside the hospitals as they reorient their facilities to prepare for large numbers of COVID-19 patients. But there is a lot you don’t see.
Health care workers on the front line have become used to the word “nontraditional.” This term refers to health workers who have been redeployed to support COVID-19 efforts. Their traditional responsibilities are put aside, and they are trained in new roles that help support the battle against COVID-19.
The hospitals are also sharing resources, such as PPE and other critical medical supplies and equipment. They communicate and move resources around as needed. And this also means continuing to support the needs of patients that are facing other health issues. With so many stories about COVID-19, it’s easy to forget the other health related problems people still have to deal with.
The story about the health care systems in New Hampshire working hand in hand to support the community is an uplifting one. Hospitals compete, just like businesses do. It’s inspiring to see the need to compete be put aside and get replaced with the need to serve. It’s an example for all of us to follow and a reminder that we are fortunate to live in an amazing state with a medical community that is there for us when we need it most.
Health care workers are the front line in this battle. They go to work every day and put their own health concerns aside to care for the victims of COVID-19. They risk their own lives and the health and well-being of their families. They are the real heroes. They have been doing this under the radar and without a whole lot of recognition for a long time. Now is the time to shine the light on the important and special work they do every day.
There is a website that details this amazing mission. Take a look at www.frontlinesnh.org to learn more. The website also provides the ability to donate to a hospital of your choice. Please give what you can.