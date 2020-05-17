A LOT OF PEOPLE I know are working from home and have been for the last several months. The majority of my coworkers and I are doing the same, and it’s definitely an adjustment. We’ve managed to stay productive, and everyone seems to be in a pretty good routine now. Albeit, most of us are getting a little stir crazy.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I went into the office every day. It was quite the haul and took an hour and 20 minutes each way. Some people think I’m crazy for doing that commute every day, but I actually grew to enjoy the time in the car. I would listen to audio books, make and take phone calls, and I became an expert on current events, because I’d always have the news streaming on SiriusXM.
With my new work-from-home situation, I instantly gained an extra three hours of my day back. It’s refreshing and certainly has allowed me to do a lot of things I haven’t been able to do in a while. If you are working from home now and previously commuted a decent distance, you are probably feeling the same way. Having more free time is certainly a luxury and something I have grown to appreciate.
When I first started working from home, I recognized the difference immediately. Instead of waking up at 5:30 a.m. every day, I can get a little extra sleep and definitely feel more rested and have more energy. I’ve also had an opportunity to do a lot of things I wasn’t able to do when I was leaving my house at 6:30 a.m. and not getting home until 7:30 p.m. every night.
Here are a few adjustments I made and a few ideas to consider if you find yourself with a little extra free time in your life.
Professional development
Professional development is something we all know is important, but for some strange reason, it always ends up on the bottom of the priority list. If you have a little more free time, work on something that will make you more effective in your role. I’ve been doing a lot more reading lately, and that is something I haven’t been able to do much of prior to working from home. Pick something you know you’re weak in and use your free time to improve that skill.
Cook more
My work schedule was not conducive to cooking and eating healthy. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself eating out way too much. It was more convenient for me to do take out, or stop into one of my favorite restaurants. I have cooked more in the last two months than I have in the last two years and I’m loving it. I forgot how much I enjoyed cooking, and I’ve even experimented with a few new recipes. I’m saving a lot of money, eating healthier and enjoying learning new meals to make.
Restart a hobby
When you work a lot, it’s really challenging to find time to do the things you are passionate about. Because of my work schedule over the last few years, I have severely neglected my personal hobbies and passions. A few weeks ago, I was reflecting on the things I love to do outside of work and realized how long it has been since I have done most of them.
Use some of your free time to focus on yourself and do the things you know you love to do. It’s something I feel strongly about, and everyone deserves to have the ability to chase their dreams and passions.
This situation won’t last forever, so take advantage of whatever free time you have, while you can.